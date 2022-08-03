Romania-Canada cooperation agreement in correctional field

National Probation Directorate within the Ministry of Justice and the National Administration of Penitentiaries have signed a cooperation agreement with the Correctional Service of Canada for information exchange and expertise in the correctional field.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the 5-year signed document ensures the formal framework for continuing bilateral collaboration in this area for the transfer of knowledge in the area of programs and correctional policies, organizing work meetings with experts, based on mutual vocational education.

The Ministry of Justice, through the National Probation Directorate, as well as the Correctional Services of Canada, have held a bilateral collaboration since 2011, in order to develop the evaluation instrument of risk of recidivism for convicted persons, who are registered in the Romanian probation system.

In the over 11 years of bilateral collaboration, a Scale of Evaluating Risk and Needs was developed, which is used nationwide by all Romanian probation services, four integrated work programs were made available to Romanian specialists, which are used in the Canadian Correctional Services, in order to integrate them in the practice of Romanian probation services.

Furthermore, the Romanian specialists were presented the policies used in Canada regarding recruitment, selection, guidance and support for the correctional services' staff in order to develop and consolidate similar practices in our country.