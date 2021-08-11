Romania doubles quota of non-EU workers, from 25,000 to 50,000

The Romanian government has approved doubling the number of non-EU workers to be allowed employment in Romania in 2021 from 25,000 to 50,000, to meet the demand for more than 160,000 workers, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday.

"Another piece of legislation that has been and is very important for the labour market: doubling the number of foreign workers allowed to work in Romania in 2021. What we have doubled is that quota of people who can work in Romania from the non-EU space. Justification - we need, for the implementation of investment projects, a figure, we need 160,000 people, so far as I understand. From the beginning of the year we have witnessed an increase of 2.77%, including 29,995 openings repeatedly advertised by employers. (...) Once again, the demand is for over 160,000 people, workers," Citu told a news briefing on Wednesday at the Government House.