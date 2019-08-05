Romania scores two wins on first day of European Schoolboys, Schoolgirls Boxing Championships

Romania's Angelo Cristian Covaci and Valentin Constantin Birzan scored two wins on Sunday, the first day of the European Schoolboys, Schoolgirls Boxing Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, in the 44.5 and 76kg categories, respectively, where Romania lined up 14 boxers.

In the boys' 44.5kg category, Angelo Cristian Covaci of Gim Mar Strong Oradea scored a points victory (5-0) in the first round over Lithuanian Kajus Saltonas and advanced to the quarter-finals, where he meets Belorussia's Aliaksei Hatsakou on August 6.In the boys' 76kg category, Valentin Constantin Birzan of CSM Ploiesti advanced to the quarter-finals after a points victory over Turkey's Serhat Cengiz (3-2). His next opponent is Danil Talmazan of Moldova on 7 August.Romania has no female boxer competing in Tbilisi. The competition is open to athletes born in 2005 and 2006, with 78 girls and 238 boys from 30 countries taking part in it.