Romania to receive another 29.73 million euros to support farmers affected by Ukrainian grain imports (minister)

Romania will receive almost 30 million euros from the European Commission to support farmers affected by cheap grain imports from Ukraine, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Petre Daea, announced on Tuesday.

"Today I received the draft regulation of the European Union. It's the first time that I get my hands on a document that says the exact figure. I told you at the beginning, when you and all of us kept interpreting, what was the decision of the European Union regarding the amounts given to Romania, that the amount, in the first phase, is a small amount and we requested to change the calculation formula. Today we have the communication that we are the beneficiaries of 29.73 million euros, a much more important amount and I say correct from the point of view from the point of view of the calculations," Petre Daea told Digi 24.Regarding the first funds allocated to Romania by the European Commission, of only 10.05 million euros, to compensate the economic losses due to the increase in imports of cereals and oilseeds from Ukraine and limiting the impact of market imbalances, Daea specified that until the date of May 11, all requests from farmers requesting support are registered, Agerprfes informs."First of all, we still have a few days to register all requests from farmers requesting support for the first tranche of wheat, knowing that we have the normative act and here we are in full swing until May 11, when we will know who are the applicants and how much is due to them for each ton of product. We have money in our account. From this point of view, things are on the right track", emphasized the minister of agriculture.Minister Daea specified that he is waiting for the amount decided by the EC for Romania to appear in the Official Journal, after which he will release the normative act so that the money reaches the farmers as quickly as possible.On April 26, the minister of agriculture stated that within the AgriFish Council in Luxembourg it was decided that Romania would be protected by the European Commission's decision to ban wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower imports from Ukraine, and that it would receive the due amount to be granted to the affected farmers.Also, Minister Daea argued that Romania will not receive the smallest amount of the 100 million euros, funds that the EC announced that it will grant to the countries most affected by grain imports from Ukraine, because the calculation formula " changed for the better".From the first funds allocated by the EC for this purpose, of 56.3 million euros, Romania received the smallest amount, namely 10.05 million euros.The extremely small funds allocated to Romania brought dissatisfaction among Romanian farmers who requested a real support mechanism for farmers, following the transit of grain from Ukraine, which brought them hundreds of millions of euros in damage.