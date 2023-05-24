 
     
Romanian Bernadette Szocs advances to quarterfinals of women's doubles at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships.

The pair made up of Romanian Bernadette Szocs and Austrian Sofia Polcanova qualified on Tuesday for the quarterfinals of the women's doubles at the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals (South Africa), after defeating the German duo made up of Nina Mittelham and Xiaona Shan, with a score of 3-0 (11-8, 13-11, 11-6), told Agerpres.

In the quarterfinals, Szocs and Polcanova will face off a South Korean pair, Jihee Jeon and Yubin Shin.

Romania is participating with seven players in the World Championships in Durban.

