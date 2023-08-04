Romanian CoD Petrescu: Western Balkans security is a strategic priority of the Romanian Army

Security in the Western Balkans is a strategic priority of the Romanian Army, Romanian Chief of Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, declared during a visit to Serbia undertaken at the invitation of his counterpart, General Milan Mojsilovic.

In this context, the Romanian troops deployed on NATO and EU missions and operations in the Balkans are "substantial contributions of our country to maintaining regional stability", Petrescu underscored, as cited in a Friday release of the National Defense Ministry.

The talks of the top Army officials focused on the regional security situation and the intensification of military cooperation. Joint training is one of the main ways of stepping up cooperation. Therefore, the "Platinum Wolf" land forces multinational exercise and the "Air Solution" bilateral air forces exercise will remain training platforms for the Romanian and Serbian troops, they said. Also, the Defense chiefs of the two countries identified training opportunities in the line of special operations forces.

General Daniel Petrescu's agenda included meetings with representatives of the Serbian Armed Forces at the Military Academy and the Military Medical Academy in Belgrade, as well as at the 72nd Special Operations Brigade in Pancevo.

The Serbian visit of the Romanian CoD, which took place between August 2 and 4, is part of the series of joint activities aimed at improving military cooperation within the framework of the traditional good neighborly relations between the two countries, the National Defense Ministry said.