Romanian men's team qualifies for round of 16 of World Table Tennis Championships in South Korea

The Romanian men's national team qualified for the round of 16 of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, after defeating England with a score of 3-0, told Agerpres.

Eduard Ionescu beat Tom Jarvis 3-0 (12-10, 11-5, 11-7), Ovidiu Ionescu beat Paul Drinkhall 3-2 (3-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11 -8, 11-8), and Darius Movileanu prevailed against Samuel Walker 3-1 (11-2, 10-12, 11-7, 11-7).

Romania will have in the round of 16, on Wednesday, from 13:00 (Romanian time), the most difficult match possible, against China, the reigning world and Olympic champion.

The men's team is made up of Ovidiu Ionescu, Eduard Ionescu, Darius Movileanu, Andrei Istrate, Iulian Chirita, trainers Andrei Filimon, Ionut Seni and physiotherapist Adrian Mirza.

The Romanian women's team qualified directly for the round of 16 and will play against Egypt on Wednesday (10:00 a.m.), a victory being synonymous with qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games.