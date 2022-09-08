 
     
Romanian Navy conducts third Black Sea live mine disposal operation

Romanian Navy teams carried out a third live mine disposal operation in the Black Sea, Navy officials reported on Thursday.

The live mine had been detected in the sea more than 40 kilometres off the port of Constanta.

"The Lieutenant Dimitrie Nicolescu (DM-29) minesweeper left the port of Constanta on Thursday September 8, around 13:15hrs, to carry out a mission related to a live mine discovered by the Falcon GSP ship while carrying out specific activities about 25 nautical miles (46 km) in the NE from the entrance to the port of Constanta," reads a Romanian Naval Forces press release, told Agerpres.

After the start of the Russian Federation's armed aggression in Ukraine, this is the third live mine to reach the Romanian Navy's area of responsibility. Since the beginning of the war, 28 maritime mines have been disposed of in the western part of the Black Sea, three by Turkey, two by Romania, one by Bulgaria and 22 by Ukraine.

