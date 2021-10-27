Romanian Patriarchate’s Basilica Media Centre celebrates its 14th anniversary

The Basilica Media Centre of the Romanian Patriarchate was established fourteen years ago on the feast day of Saint Demetrius the New, Protector of Bucharest, marking the beginning of a fruitful Orthodox Christian ministry in Romania and abroad.

The departments of the Media Centre – Radio Trinitas, Trinitas TV, Lumina Publications, Basilica News Agency and the Press office – broadcast jointly the message of the Romanian Orthodox Church, presenting its institutions, activities, and stances to the society.

Referring to the collaboration between the media institutions of the Romanian Patriarchate, His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel stressed that ‘the Basilica Media Centre is like a hand with five fingers through which the Church works for a correct information of the believers regarding its life and activity today.’

The Basilica Media Centre represents the concrete activity of the Romanian Patriarchate’s Department for Communication and Public Relations.

The institution functions as a non-profit sub-unit of the Patriarchal Administration.