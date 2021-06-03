Romanians spend on average by 9.2 pct more on one online shopping cart, Y-o-Y

Romanians spend on average by 9.2% more on an online shopping cart compared to last year and prefer shopping on their mobile phones, according to an analysis conducted by a technology company, agerpres reports.

Thus, there is a continuation of the online shopping trend, a trend strongly accelerated by the pandemic, with a preference for shopping on their mobile phone, but also an increase in the value of the shopping cart. According to the data available on the affiliate marketing platform 2Performant.com, between January and April 2021, 66.4% of purchased were made from mobile phones, while 33.1% from desktops. At the same time, Romanians spend by 9.2% more on a shopping cart in online stores, compared to the same period last year, and the average value of the cart reached 49.89 euros without VAT.

As regards the device from which the online order is placed, the average value of the order on the mobile phone is 43.47 euros without VAT, up by 7% compared to last year, while the average value of the order on the desktop increases by 12 percent and reaches 62.72 euros without VAT. It can be thus observed that a higher proportion of traffic and purchases take place on the mobile phone, while desktop sales have a higher average value than purchases on mobile phones.The sharp trends in online shopping are also supported by figures indicating an increase in the number of clicks in online stores: 20.3 million clicks were registered in the 2Performant.com platform in the first four months of 2021, while the total number of transactions brokered through the platform in January-April this year amounts to over 357,000. Digital specialists who promote and bring sales to online stores have also increased their commissions: 2,392 digital specialists earned 1.2 million euros in commissions through 2Performant in the first four months of the year.According to 2Performant data, between January and April 2021, on average, 2% of visitors turned into customers of online stores, which is a very good conversion rate for the e-commerce sector. The average for online shoppers on mobile phones is 1.6%, and for desktop shoppers is 2.2%.2Performant is a Romanian technology company that develops, operates and monetizes 2Performant.com - an integrated affiliate marketing platform and influencer marketing.