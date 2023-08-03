Romania's Alexe won three silver medals at U23 Weightlifting European Championships in Bucharest

Romanian weightlifter Alexandra Alexe on Wednesday won three silver medals in the women's 87 kg class at the 2023 European Junior and U23 Weightlifting Championships in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

Alexe lifted 96 kg in snatch, 120 kg in clean and jerk, giving 216 kg in total.

In the same class, compatriot Andrada Ionela Bulai Pitoiu ranked 7th in snatch (86 kg), clean and jerk (104 kg) and total (190 kg).

Also in the U23 competition, men's 109 kg class, Paul Ionita was 6th in the snatch (155 kg), fifth in the clean and jerk (190 kg) and fifth in total (345 kg). Also in the men's 109 kg class, Dumitru Breahna ranked 7th in the snatch (145 kg), sixth in clean and jerk (185 kg) and sixth in all (330 kg).

In the junior competition, women's 87 kg class, Gabriela Valentina Daviduta finished fourth in snatch (95 kg), fifth in clean and jerk (111 kg), and fifth in all (206 kg).

In junior men's 109 kg class, Iohan Martin Tirziu took 7th place in snatch (120 kg), 7th in clean and jerk (140 kg), and 7th in all (260 kg).

The final medal tally of the Romanian delegation is 14 gold, 8 silver and 4 bronze medals, 8-3-1 for juniors and 6-8-0 for U23.

Romania's team for the 2023 European Junior and U23 Championships was made up of 33 weightlifters, 20 in the junior and 13 in the U23 competitions.

At the previous edition of the European weightlifting championships for juniors and U23 in Durres, Albania, Romania captured 33 medals, of which 9 gold, 14 silver and 10 bronze.