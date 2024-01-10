 
     
Romania's Copil reaches R16 of Oeiras 2 Challenger

Marius Copil

Romanian tennis player Marius Copil came through qualifying for the round of 16 of the EUR 74,825 Oeiras 2 Challenger (Portugal) on Tuesday after defeating Bulgarian Adrian Andreev 6-2, 6-7 (5/7 ), 7-6 (8/6), told Agerpres.

33-year-old Copil (ranked 322nd) prevailed over Andreev (22, world's 263rd) after 3 hours and 10 minutes of play.

In the qualifications, Marius Copil successively defeated Germany's Lukas Gerch (29, world No. 405) 6-2, 6-4, and Marvin Moeller (24, world No. 300) 6-4 , 6-3.

The Romanian secured 1,200 euros in prize money and 10 ATP points, and is next to play Frenchman Matteo Martineau (24, world's 264th).

