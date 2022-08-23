 
     
Romania's Jianu advances to Banja Luka Challenger men's singles round of 16

tenis

Romanian tennis player Filip Cristian Jianu on Tuesday advanced to the round of 16 of the Banja Luka Challenger tournament in Bosnia-Herzegovina, prize pool 45,730 euros, after Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild withdrew after 4-6 7-5 1-0.

Jianu, 20, world number 305, entered the main draw as an alternate. He was declared the winner after two hours and 27 minutes, following the withdrawal of the qualifier South American, 22, world number 366, Agerpres.

For his performance so far, Jianu won 730 euros and 7 ATP singles points, and in the round of 16 he will face the winner between third-seed Bosnian Damir Dzumhur, and Ukrainian Evgeny Bondarenko.

