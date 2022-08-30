Romania's resident population reaches 19.038m on January 1, 2022

The resident population of Romania on January 1, 2022 was standing at 19.038 million people, down 163,600 from January 1, 2021, according to a press statement released by National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The main cause of the decrease is the negative natural increase, as the number of deaths exceeded the number of live births by 156,000. That included births and deaths that were declared late.

According to INS, the resident urban population on January 1, 2022 was 10.281 million people, down 0.1% y-o-y. The female population on January 1, 2022 was 9.728 million people, down 0.9% y-o-y, told Agerpres.

Population aging deepened since January 1, 2021, with an increase in the share of the elderly population aged 65 years and over. The aging index increased from 122.4 on January 1, 2021 to 123.6 elderly people per 100 young people on January 1, 2022.

The share of the population aged 0-14 in the total population stagnated at 15.8%, while the share of the population aged 65 years and over in the total population increased by 0.2 percentage points, from 19.3% in 2021 to 19.5% on January 1, 2022. Thus, the old-age dependency ratio increased from 54.0 on January 1, 2021 to 54.4 young and elderly people per 100 adults on January 1, 2022.

Romania continues to be a country of emigration, with emigration being the second main cause of the reduction in the country's population size.

International migration in 2021 was negative, as the number of emigrants exceeded the number of immigrants by a little over 16,000 people.

In 2021, men emigrated more than women (50.2%). And among the immigrants, men were the majority (54.7%).