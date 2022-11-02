Royal Foundation Margareta: Young artists can apply to become scholarship holders of 'Young Talents' program

Young musicians and visual artists between the ages of 14 and 24, pupils or students at vocational education institutions, who come from low-income families, can apply until November 30 to become scholarship holders of of the "Young Talents" program, now at its 15th edition, told Agerpres.

During a calendar year, young artists in the field of classical music or visual arts will be supported through artistic development grants, inter-generational mentoring programs and promotion actions, Royal Foundation Margareta of Romania (FRMR) informs in a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

Individual scholarships, worth up to 2000 euros, can be used for the purchase of materials and tools necessary for artistic activity or for participation in specialization courses, contests, festivals, exhibitions or other projects, in the country and abroad.

The inter-generational mentoring sessions give scholarship holders the chance to interact with personalities of the artistic and cultural life, and the masterclasses and creative workshops supported by established artists support them in improving their skills.

The artistic creations of young people, realized through individual and group projects, will be promoted by participating in various events, concerts, recitals and exhibitions, organized by the foundation and partners.

Recognized as the best Art and Culture program in Romania, four times laureate at the Civil Society Gala, the national program "Young Talents" creates equal opportunities for budding artists, offering them the chance to develop their potential, to express their talent and fulfill their dreams, regardless of their social context.

Over time, more than 1,800,000 euros has been invested in Romania's artistic future, FRMR informs.

The program is supported by partners and sponsors, but also through donations made via SMS to 8864 with the text ARTA. The public can donate 4 euros per month to support scholarships for Romania's talented young people.