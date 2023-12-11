Salaries in entire budgetary system, except for dignitaries, to increase by 5 pct (prime minister)

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Monday that salaries in the entire budgetary system will be increased by 5%, with the exception of dignitaries.

"This is a very clear decision. We maintain 7 (percent), we go even more, because GDP has increased anyway and we go even more on nominal investments, but we go to a percentage of 7.3% in investments. It is the biggest investment budget in Romania's history. We also have a historic budget for Education, of 4.1%, so a 60% decrease in the Education budget. We have to take into account that we have European funds of almost 12 billion euros under PNRR [the National Recovery and Resilience Plan] and in the current financial year, which are the biggest investments in the education system in schools, in the entire infrastructure," said Ciolacu, at the Social Democratic Party (PSD) headquarters.

Asked about teachers' salaries, the prime minister said that a decision will be made together with the union leaders, but "I am firmly convinced that together we will have a fair situation", the prime minister added.

According to him, no ministry loses any money.

He pointed out that it is necessary, first of all, to digitise the National Health Insurance House (CNAS), in order to know very well, in real time, where the money is spent and how it is managed.

"I am firmly convinced that it is one of the priorities of both the Government and the Romanian state to digitize the Health Insurance House," the prime minister added.