Save Romania Union challenges Communications Code with Constitutional Court

www.ccr.ro
CCR

USR (Save Romania Union) on Monday informed that it has filed a challenge with the Constitutional Court regarding the Communications Code, due to the article that "excessively widens" the spectrum of electronic communications interceptions.

According to a USR press release, "the Communications Code is a necessary law for Romania, but it must not contain abuses."

"The USR cannot accept such provisions as those in the Criminal Procedure Code or national security related in a law that does not have these areas as a matter of regulation. We are the party that has always upheld the rule of law, but the state must be "a rule of law state" and with reasonable civilian control over the secret services," USR interim President Catalin Drula was quoted as saying.

The Senate plenum of March 2 adopted, as a decision-making chamber, the Government's draft law on electronic communications, by which the providers of electronic hosting services with IP resources have the obligation to support the law enforcement bodies and the bodies with attributions in in the field of national security.

