SC Miercurea Ciuc wins Ice Hockey Cup of Romania, after overtime

SC Miercurea Ciuc won the 2019-2020 Ice Hockey Cup of Romania on Sunday, on the Olympic Rink in Brasov, through the victory obtained after overtime, with the score of 2-1 (1-0, 0-0, 0-1, 1-0), against ACSH Gheorgheni, in the final event of the competition.

This is the third consecutive Ice Hockey Cup of Romania won by SC Miercurea Ciuc, with the team defeating Corona Brasov in the previous two finals. The Harghita hockey players included in their track record the 12th Ice Hockey Cup of Romania (1950, 1952, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2018, 2019, 2020).