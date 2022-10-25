Scholarship, decoration-awarding ceremonies at Royal Palace; Royal Concert - at Romanian Athenaeum

A series of ceremonies for the awarding of scholarships, patronages and royal decorations by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, will take place on Tuesday at the Royal Palace, and the evening will end with the traditional Royal Concert, held on the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum, told Agerpres.

Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, will award, at 5:00 p.m., the "King Ferdinand I" and "Queen Maria" Scholarships to a man student and a woman student from the State University of Moldova, as well as the "King Mihai I" and "Queen Ana" to a man student and a woman student from the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest and from the Technical University of the Republic of Moldova, the Royal House informs in a release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

In the continuation of the ceremony, HRH Margareta will grant the High Patronage certificate to the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation, as well as the Royal Supplier certificate to some companies and individuals from our country.

At 5:45 p.m., Her Majesty Margareta will confer a series of orders and royal decorations on personalities from Romania and abroad. Among the decorated personalities will be soprano Nelly Miricioiu, sportsman Horia Tecau, His Holiness Father Timotei, Archbishop of Arad, Secretary of State Luca Niculescu, journalist Ovidiu Nahoi, Dr. Jonathan Eyal, the director of studies of the Royal United Services Institute in London.

In the same evening, from 19:15, on the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum, the Royal Concert is scheduled, dedicated to the support of Romania's young artists. Her Majesty Margareta, His Royal Highness Prince Radu and Her Royal Highness Princess Sofia will take part in the event.

The Royal Charity Concert is a gala evening dedicated to artistic talent and offers the public the opportunity to get involved in supporting the new generation of Romanian artists. The Royal Concert is one of the longest-running and most successful fundraising events in Romania, and the funds from sponsorships and donations made over time total over 1,800,000 euros.