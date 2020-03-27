Second air transport with medical equipment from South Korea to touch down Saturday in Bucharest

The National Defence Ministry (MApN) has asked the Multinational Unit of Strategic Transport operating on the Papa Air base in Hungary to carry out an emergency air mission for the transport of yet another 45 tonnes of medical equipment from Seoul to Bucharest.

The aircraft with medical supplies will touch down Saturday on the Bucharest Henri Coanda - Otopeni international airport.The equipment consisting of yet another 100,000 protection coveralls was purchased by the Romanian state through the National Office of Centralised Procurement and the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, within the efforts to fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic affects in our country, a MApN release sent Friday to AGERPRES reads.The Ministry of National Defense was announcing, Thursday, that it requested on Tuesday the NATO's Strategic Airlift Capability, operating from the Papa Air Base in Hungary, to carry out an emergency air mission, for the transport of approximately 45 tonnes of medical equipment from Seoul to Bucharest. The first cargo has arrived Thursday morning.Romania signed in 2008, as a founding member, the Memorandum of Understanding for Strategic Airlift Capability, along with nine other NATO countries - Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, Holland, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, the USA and Hungary, but also two members of the Partnership for Peace: Finland and Sweden.