Senate head Gorghiu: Republic of Moldova's democracy can be stronger only in Europe

Romania constantly supports the Republic of Moldova's European path and its acquiring EU candidate status represents "a historic responsibility and a unique chance that should not be wasted", Senate acting President Alina Gorghiu declared on Friday, as she participated in the joint meeting of the Law Committees of the Senate of Romania and the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova.

"These are actions that show that the relations between the two countries are closer than ever, including at parliamentary level. European integration, maintaining reforms, securing energy resilience are priority goals for the Republic of Moldova. Romania provides all the possible support and the common, immediate stake is maintaining the stability of the Republic of Moldova. Romania firmly supports the European path of the Republic of Moldova. An important success: the receipt of EU candidate status, a historic responsibility and a unique chance that should not be wasted. The democracy of the Republic of Moldova can be stronger only in Europe," Gorghiu said.

The head of the Senate attended on Friday the third joint meeting of the Law Committees of the Senate of Romania and of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, with guests from the legal environment, which takes place between January 19 and 22 in Pitesti. The first two meetings of the Law Committees of the two legislatures were hosted by Chisinau and Iasi, respectively, and the fourth will again take place again in Chisinau, Agerpres informs.

Alina Gorghiu emphasized the importance of legal education of the youth in schools, one of the topics tackled at the meeting in Pitesti.

"We must build together for the future. For this purpose, the legal education of young people is essential, for keeping the right direction, for the formation of citizens dedicated to the rule of law, to the governing of the law, who have a democratic and European mentality. The Romanian Law on the organization and exercise of the lawyer's profession was recently amended in order to render the profession compatible with didactic high school and gymnasium education activities with legal content. Also, I am one of the initiators of amendments to the National Education Law, introducing entrepreneurial, financial and legal education classes," Gorghiu mentioned.

She announced that following the launch of the Platform for Republic of Moldova Women MPs, she proposed the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova the organization of a meeting of this formation with Romanian women lawmakers. "I am calling on MPs of both countries to continue in 2023 efforts to promote gender equality and to support the accomplishment of this goal," Gorghiu added.

The Pitesti meeting of the parliamentary Law Committees is part of the institutional cooperation between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, of the Romanian MPs on both sides of the Prut River, affirming the will to bring the two legislative forums closer together as a statement of the common identity roots and in support of the Republic of Moldova's EU integration, the Senate release states.