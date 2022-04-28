Senate head: 'I asked for legislation change to allow Ukrainian refugees to work in Romania'

Romania can help Ukraine by changing legislation in Parliament to allow refugees to work in Romania, and also offers to assist Ukraine's EU accession process, Senate President Florin Citu said on Thursday after his visit to Kyiv the day before.

"On the parliamentary side, we want the best possible cooperation. There are Ukrainian refugees in Romania and, if needed, I requested a change in Romanian legislation to allow these people to work in Romania. I asked for the support of the colleagues in the Ukrainian Parliament and vice versa. Also, for their EU joining process, for the laws that need to be changed, Romania has gone through this experience and we said that we can help them navigate the European Commission's bureaucratic tangles," said Citu, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the Senate head, during his visit to Kyiv he attended a congress of local authorities where President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"It was important for me to be in Kyiv that day, there was this congress of the local authorities, the first to be held after Russia's aggression against Ukraine on February 24, and it was the first debate where President Zelensky was raising for discussion Ukraine's reconstruction, so it was a turning point, (...) a very important event where I had a 5-6 minute intervention followed by addresses by Ursula von der Leyen, Charles Michel, all having in mind assistance for the reconstruction of Ukraine. However, the highlight of the meeting was the presentation of the devastating effects - both material and human - of this war on Ukraine. The initial program was drawn up at the invitation of my counterpart, [Verkhovna Rada Chairman] Mr. Ruslan Stefanchuk, who sent the invitation to all EU heads of Parliament," Citu said.