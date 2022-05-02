Senate's Citu: 'PNL could collaborate with USR again in near future, PSD coalition is unnatural'

The President of the Senate, Florin Citu, stated that in the period of the National Liberal Party (PNL) - Save Romania Union (USR) Alliance he learned very much, even though political maturity was incomplete with both partners, and hopes that this collaboration is resumed in the near future.

"It was complicated with the USR. Both myself and the USR learned some things. (...) Romanians have shown, through their vote in 2020, that they want the right in power. Now it clear that political maturity maybe - on both sides - was not at the highest levels, but we learned from this experience. I learned very much. I went to USR to restore the coalition. I believe the USR learned as well. Maybe in the near future we will be able to, again..." said Citu, on Monday, at Digi FM, Agerpres.ro informs.

"For me, the PSD [Social Democratic Party] was a compromise. It wasn't something natural and maybe that's why things didn't function ultimately and I had to take a step to the side. For me this coalition is not natural. (...) After three years of anti-economic and anti-Romanian measures, we can now sit at the table with the same people and believe it won't be the same?! I considered that I cannot be in this coalition with the PSD, because it seemed that any measure coming from the PNL wasn't supported. In the past 5 years, PNL was the one to deliver economic growth, budget income and tax elimination, not the PSD. If there was someone that had a knack for administering an economy in crisis it was the PNL and, still, in this coalition, any measure coming from the PNL or myself was sabotaged," said the formed Liberal head.

"If Romanians want inflation, interest rates and maybe even taxes, of course I won't be able to return, because it's not an environment where I work well. If Romanians want good-paying jobs, not have taxes and have economic increase and reforms (...) I will return to the top in politics. I will return to the Executive at some point (...). In politics I will accept any position from which I can help Romanians. If you enter politics, you don't enter for yourself, you enter for Romanians. And here, in the Senate, if I can help Romanians representing them in other countries and moving forward Romania's agenda, that's what I will do. I will be in another position and from there I will represent Romanians. As long as I am in politics, that's what I will do. If I exit politics, I'll think of myself, of course," added Citu.

Regarding the future presidential elections, Citu said he wants "the PNL to give the President of Romania."