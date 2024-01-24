Senate's Ciuca: In front of historic destiny, petty political conflicts, personal disputes, fake patriotism vanish

"In front of a historical destiny, petty political conflicts, personal disputes, the pride of populists and the false patriotism of demagogues vanish without a trace", the Senate president, leader of the National Liberal Party Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, in northeastern Iasi, in Piata Unirii/Union Square on the Union Day of the Romanian Principalities.

He added that "history is written in favorable contexts, through great deeds of courage and the will to overcome all difficulties".

The head of the Senate emphasized that Romania and the entire free world are at a crossroads, adding that the priority is to ensure stability, not to accentuate crises and conflicts in society.

He emphasized that the exhortation of Simion Barnutiu is still valid: "Stay with the people, all of you, so as not to go astray!". If we ignore this truth, it means that we are not doing our duty properly", he added.

Nicolae Ciuca also said that our country "will not fall into the hands of demagogues and populists because Romania's destiny is to be part of the free world, of the Western world, of the world of the powerful".