Senate's Dragu: It's necessary we have visas lifted for Romanians who want to travel to US

President of the Senate Anca Dragu has stated that the US charge d'affaires to Romania, David Muniz, on Thursday said he appreciated Romania's progress in ensuring the rule of law and combating corruption, and also that she took the chance to reiterate the need for the US to lift the visa requirements for Romanians who want to travel to this country, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Mr David Muniz, the charge d'affaires of the US to Romania, told me today that he appreciated the progress made by Romania in ensuring the rule of law and combating corruption, which generated trust in the coalition government and in its capacity to implement the reform. In my turn, I reiterated to Mr David Muniz the need for the US to lift the visa requirements for the Romanians who want to travel to this country. Our alliance with the United States is very important, being based on our Strategic Partnership and belonging to NATO, with US being the main strategic ally of Romania," Dragu wrote on Facebook, on Thursday.