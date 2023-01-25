Senate's Gorghiu, new ambassador of Spain discuss parliamentary diplomacy, equal opportunities, Republic of Moldova

The acting president of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, received, on Wednesday, the new ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain, José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano, on the occasion of which she emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy as an indispensable tool for the development of bilateral cooperation.

Furthermore, the Senate president expressed appreciation for the support given by the Spanish authorities and people to the Romanian community, welcoming the positive signals regarding the conclusion of the dual citizenship agreement for members of the Romanian community, and emphasized the significant contribution that Romanians have on the labor market in Spain, it is specified in a statement from the Senate sent to AGERPRES.

During the meeting, topics related to the legislation in the field of education, but also to equal opportunities between women and men, were also addressed. Alina Gorghiu specified that Spain served as a model of good practices for the elaboration of legislation on electoral quotas for the fair representation of women and men in politics.

In turn, José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano emphasized Spain's priorities for the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, which his country will take over on July 1, 2023.

In this context, the Spanish side stated that it will continue to support the enlargement process of the European Union. Thus, the two sides highlighted the importance of supporting the European path of the Republic of Moldova.AGERPRES