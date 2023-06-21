Seven Romanians advance to Ion TiriacTrophy R16.

Seven Romanians have progressed to the round of 16 at the Ion Tiriac Trophy ITF tennis tournament, prize pool USD 15,000, hosted by CS Winners Tennis Club in Cluj-Napoca, told Agerpres.

Top seed Cezar Cretu, Dan Alexandru Tomescu (N.5), Radu Mihai Papoe (N.6), Calin Manda, Gabi Adrian Boitan, Vlad Andrei Dancu and Gabriel Ghetu won in the first round out of 16 Romanians on the main singles draw.

Tuesday results:

Singles, first round

N.1 Cezar Cretu beat Nini Gabriel Dica 6-1 4-6 6-1

Calin Manda beat Luca Preda 6-4 6-2

Gabriel Ghetu beat Nathan Seateun (FRA) 6-4 6-2

Valerio Perruzza (ITA) beat Lewie Lane (Germany) 6-1 (Lane forfeited)

Vlad Andrei Dancu beat Vlad Andrei Dumitru 6-4 6-1

Gabi Adrian Boitan beat Alen Bill (CRO) 6-1 6-0

Giovanni Calvano (ITA) beat Mihai Razvan Marinescu 6-3, 6-2

Marvin Moeller (DEU) beat N.3 Peter Heller (DEU) 6-1 0-1 (Heller withdrew)

Filippo Speziali (ITA) beat Stefan Adrian Andreescu 6-2 6-4

Radu Mihai Papoe (N.6) beat Neo Niedner (DEU) 6-3 6-2

Johannes Haerteis (DEU) beat Mihai Alexandru Coman 6-4 7-6 (8/6)

Jonas Trinker (AUT) beat Bogdan Pavel 6-3 6-3

Doubles, first round

Gabi Adrian Boitan/Bogdan Pavel beat Mihai Alexandru Coman/Alexandru Cristian Dumitru 5-7 7-5 10-6

Mihai Razvan Marinescu/Vlad Cristian Breazu beat Vlad Andrei Dumitru/Tudor Stefan Gheorghita 6-2 2-6 10-4

Felipe De Dios/Segundo Goity Zapico (ARG) beat Matei Cristian Onofrei/Ioan Alexandru Teglas 6-4 6-2

Radu Mihai Papoe/Dan Alexandru Tomescu beat Federico Mirgone (ARG)/Alberto Morolli (ITA) 3-0 ( Mirgone/Morolli forfeited)

N.2 Matthew Howse/Joel Pierleoni (GBR) beat Gabriel Ghetu/Vladimir Anatol Grintescu 6-3 4-6 10-3

N.3 Liam Hignett/James MacKinlay (GBR) beat Calin Manda (ROU)/Nathan Seateun (FRA) 6-4 6-2

Andrei Cuceu/Eric David VerdeT beat Timothy Gray (AUS)/Jonas Trinker (AUT) 6-1, 6-2.