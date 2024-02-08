Subscription modal logo Premium

Six foreign nationals caught attempting to illegally cross border into Hungary

Six foreign nationals were detected by border police from the western Sannicolau Mare sector on Wednesday evening attempting to cross the border illegally into Hungary, near the village of Pordeanu.

The six foreigners came from India (two), Ethiopia (two) and one from Pakistan and Sri Lanka, aged between 20 and 36. The six entered Romania legally and tried to cross the border fraudulently into Hungary in order to reach Western Europe, according to a press release issued by the Timisoara Border Police on Thursday.

They were detected during a specific action carried out by border police to combat illegal migration, about 50 m from the border line with Hungary. As the group did not justify their presence in the area, they were taken to the sector headquarters for checks.

The border police are investigating the attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border by foreign nationals, and the appropriate legal measures will be taken upon completion of the investigation.

