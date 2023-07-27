Six migrants brought to Romania, by transfer from Austria and Germany

The immigration police picked up six men from the Henri Coanda-Otopeni International Airport, who were transferred from Austria and Germany based on the Dublin Regulation, the General Inspectorate for Immigration informs in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

Five of the foreigners were introduced to an accommodation center in Otopeni, to be removed from the territory of our country, and the sixth requested the international protection of the Romanian state.

The six, aged between 22 and 47, come from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Turkey and are suspected of fraudulently crossing the state border.

Upon leaving the country, foreigners will be banned from entering the territory of the member states of the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Swiss Confederation for a period of 5 years.

Also, the immigration police detected a 28-year-old woman from the Republic of Moldova, who was in illegal situations. From the checks, it emerged that she entered Romania legally, for the purpose of employment, but at the time of detection, it was found that the purpose for which she received the right of residence was not respected. As a result, the immigration police took the measure of revoking her visa, a return decision was issued in the woman's name with a period of voluntary departure of 15 days, and upon leaving the country, the measure of banning entry into the territory of the EU states will be instituted for a 6-month period.