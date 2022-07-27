Structure of support for European prosecutors assigned to Romania to have an increased number of offices

The government decided, on Wednesday, to increase the maximum number of offices for the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), with 15 more offices of judicial officers and police having been approved for the Support structure of the European prosecutors assigned to Romania.

According to a press release from the Executive, the supplementing of the number of posts is necessary "to actively and optimally support the activity of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in Romania."

"The need to supplement the maximum number of positions is determined by the dynamics of the European Public Prosecutor's Office's workload after the start of its operational activity in Romania, as well as the general expectation regarding the increase in the volume of activity in the following period, in the context of the multi-annual financial framework and the NextGenerationEU recovery tool. Currently, the number of prosecutors assigned to Romania is relatively limited, namely 7 out of the 20 assigned to the Romanian state, and the increase in the number of selected European prosecutors (a new selection procedure is underway) must be doubled by increasing the support that the judicial officers and police can bring him to support the EPPO activity in Romania," the same press release explains, Agerpres.ro informs.

The EPPO is an independent body of the European Union, responsible for investigating, prosecuting and sending to trial the perpetrators of crimes against the financial interests of the EU, including: fraud, corruption, money laundering, cross-border VAT fraud.

The EU institutions and bodies, as well as the relevant authorities of the 22 member states that have joined the EPPO, must report any criminal behaviour affecting the EU budget.