Students to return to school on Monday

Students will return to classes on Monday, according to the calendar approved by the Ministry of Education.

The next holiday, at the decision of the county school inspectorates and the inspectorate of the Bucharest municipality, is scheduled for the period 6 - 26 February 2023, told Agerpres.

For the first time, the structure of the new school year includes five learning modules and five holidays:

* Module 1

- courses - from Monday, September 5 to Friday, October 21

- holiday - from Saturday, October 22, to Sunday, October 30;

* Module 2

- courses - from Monday, October 31, to Thursday, December 22

- holiday - from Friday, December 23, 2022, to Sunday, January 8, 2023;

* Module 3

- courses - from Monday, January 9, to Friday, February 3, respectively Friday, February 10 or Friday, February 17, at the decision of the county school inspectorates/of the Bucharest municipality

- vacation - one week, at the decision of the county school inspectorates/of the Bucharest municipality, between February 6 and 26;

* Module 4

- courses - from Monday, February 13, respectively Monday, February 20, or Monday, February 27, at the decision of the county school inspectorates/of the Bucharest municipality, until Thursday, April 6

- holiday - from Friday, April 7, to Tuesday, April 18;

* Module 5

- courses - from Wednesday, April 19, to Friday, June 16

- holiday - from Saturday, June 17, to Sunday, September 3.

No courses are organized on non-working days/legal holidays provided for by the law and the collective labor contract.

The "Different School" and "Green Week" programs will take place between February 27 and June 16, 2023, in intervals of five consecutive working days, the planning of which is at the decision of the educational unit. The running of the two programs is not planned in the same course interval.

By way of exception, in the classes of high school education - the technological branch, of vocational education and of post-high school education, during the periods dedicated to the "Different school" and "Green Week" programs, practical training activities are organized.

In the case of suspension of courses, according to the framework regulation for the organization and operation of pre-university education units, the measures regarding the complete completion of the school program through alternative methods established by the board of administration of the education unit are not available during the school holidays.

At the same time, in special, well-founded situations, depending on the special local climatic conditions and the specifics of the school, the school inspectorates can approve, with the approval of the Ministry of Education, at the request of the management of educational units, changes to the structure of the school year established by order.

The request to change the structure of the school year is made after consulting the parents' representative council.