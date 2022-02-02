Support and assistance provided by Romanian state to foreign nationals or stateless persons in special situations

The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Wednesday, the draft law for the approval of the Government emergency ordinance no. 96/2021 on the provision of support and assistance by the Romanian state to foreign citizens or stateless persons in special situations.

There were 257 votes in favor, 23 against and 2 abstentions.

The draft law regulates the provision of support and assistance by the Romanian state to foreign citizens or stateless persons in situations of immediate risk, situations in which the right to life is endangered.

The normative act regulates the set of activities undertaken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as a result of a decision approved under a Decision of the Supreme Council of National Defense, aimed at evacuating from an area of armed conflict certain categories of foreign or stateless citizens, Agerpres.ro informs.

Activities carried out for the evacuation from the area of armed conflict include "providing protection, support for temporary residence in the territory of other third countries, including the provision of financial resources for this purpose, provision of essential utilities during temporary stay in the territory of other third countries, such as food, clothing, medicines, emergency medical assistance, support for transit and transport to the border points of the Romanian state to other destinations".

Support and assistance are provided to family members of foreign nationals or stateless persons: their spouse, relatives in the ascending and descending lines.

The activities are carried out through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), including the Romanian diplomatic missions and consular offices abroad. The expenses are insured from the state budget, the adopted text also stipulates.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body.