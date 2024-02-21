Supreme Council for National Defence reunion to address developments on Black Sea region security situation

The Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) will gather on Wednesday at the presidential Cotroceni Palace, according to the announcement last week by the Presidential Administration.

President Klaus Iohannis has called this meeting, which is to kick off at 1:00 p.m.

The source specified that the agenda of the Council meeting includes topics related to: developments regarding the security situation in the Black Sea region in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the implications for Romania; the progress recorded in the field of defense planning, in particular regarding the development of endowment programmes and measures to increase the staffing level, as well as staff retention; a report on the activity carried out by the Cyber Security Operative Council in 2023 and the CSAT report on the activity carried out last year.

"During the CSAT meeting, other topical issues in the field of national security will be analyzed," the Presidential Administration also informed.

The previous CSAT reunion took place on October 12, 2023