TAROMS launches special offer before Christmas with 15 flights to European countries as of January

Romanian airline TAROM is launching a special Christmas offer on plane tickets for trips made starting on January 15, 2024, until the end of March 2024.

"The TAROM airline launches its Christmas Offer! This year, Santa Claus brings many discounts on plane tickets! Enjoy the gifts you can find in Santa's quiver, choosing your favorite destination. Between December 22 and 31, 2023, we are launching a special offer with a travel period starting from January 15, 2024 until the end of March 2024," reads a press release from the company, Agerpres reports.

According to the same source, the prices of plane tickets to the desired destinations are among the most attractive and start from 129 euros round trip (with all taxes included), hand luggage of 8 kilogrammes and free check-in on a number of destinations.

Thus, with a fare starting at 129 euros, tickets can be purchased between Bucharest and Athens, Belgrade, Istanbul, Chisinau, Thessaloniki, Sofia, and with 169 euros Romanians can reach Budapest, Frankfurt, Prague and Rome.For Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Madrid and Paris, ticket prices start at 189 euros.Tickets are available for sale on the website www.tarom.ro, in TAROM agencies or at accredited agents."The offer is valid for all the destinations listed above and operated by the TAROM company between January 15, 2024 and March 31, 2024 (date of the last return) and is subject toto special terms and conditions, and places at these rates are limited. We look forward to seeing you on board!" the press release says.The National Romanian Air Transport Company - TAROM was founded in 1954 and operates under the authority of the Ministry of Transport, being a member of the SkyTeam Alliance since June 25, 2010.The National Carrier of Romania owns a fleet of 18 aircraft and has in its portfolio a number of 70 destinations operated with its own aircraft or served by its code share partners. Since 1993, TAROM is a member company of the International Air Transport Association (IATA)