Tennis: Begu and Errani, qualified for women's doubles' semifinals event in Rome (WTA)

The Romanian-Italian pair Irina Begu / Sara Errani qualified on Friday for the semifinals of the women's doubles event within the WTA 1,000 tennis tournament in Rome, equipped with total prizes worth 1,577,613 Euro, after winning by 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 to the Russian players Elena Vesnina / Vera Zvonareva.

Begu and Errani snatched the victory after an hour and 33 minutes, the match being interrupted because of the rain at 3-5 during the second set.

Irina Begu and Sara Errani were led in tiebreak with 7-5, but managed four consecutive points. The Russian team came close to a single point, and Begu ended with an ace.

Begu and Errani ensured a check of 22,178 Euro and 350 WTA doubles points.

During the second to last act, the Romanian-Italian pair will play against the couple Kristina Mladenovic (France) / Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic).

Begu and Errani did not play together since the tournament in Tianjin, in 2017, when they won the title, reports agerpres.