Tennis: Jaqueline Cristian/Andreea Mitu qualify for Transylvania Open doubles quarter-finals

Romanian pair Jaqueline Cristian/Andreea Mitu qualified for the quarter-finals of the doubles event of the Transylvania Open tennis tournament, the only WTA 250 tournament in Romania, with total prize money of USD 267,082 and hosted by BTarena from Cluj-Napoca, on Monday, after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Mara Gae/Anca Todoni also from Romania, told Agerpres.

Jaqueline Cristian and Andreea Mitu prevailed after one hour and 20 minutes, in which they did not lose their serve, saving all four break points of their opponents.

Cristian and Mutu secured a cheque worth USD 2,470 and 54 WTA doubles points, and in the quarter-finals they will face the winners of the match between Romanian-Argentinian pair Ana Bogdan/Nadia Podoroska and number two seeds Viktoria Hruncakova (Slovakia)/Alexandra Panova (Russia).

In the singles event, the 2022 champion, Russian Ana Blinkova, defeated Swiss Simona Waltert 6-3, 6-0. In the round of 16, Blinkova will face Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz, 6-4, 6-4 winner against Laura Siegemund (Germany).