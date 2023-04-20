Tennis: Nicholas David Ionel qualifies for quarters at Roseto degli Abruzzi (challenger)

The Romanian tennis player Nicholas David Ionel qualified, on Thursday, in the quarter-finals of the challenger tournament in Roseto degli Abruzzi (Italy), with total prizes of 73,000 euros, after defeating Indian Sumit Nagal, 7-5, 7-6 (8/6).

Ionel (20 years old, 219th in the ATP ranking), seed number seven, won after more than two hours of play (2 h 09 min), told Agerpres.

Nagal (25 years old, 366th in the ATP ranking) led 4-2 in the first set, but the Romanian won 7-5. In the second act, one dominated by breaks, Ionel had 2-0, then Nagal won three sets in a row, the two going head to head until the tiebreak, where the Romanian won by the limit.

Nicholas Ionel secured a cheque of 2,000 euros and 16 ATP points, and in the quarters he will face the Italian Franco Agamenone (30 years old, 147th in the ATP ranking), seed no. 2.

In doubles, Ionel and Alexandru Jecan will play in the quarters against the couple Remy Bertola (Switzerland)/Santiago Rodriguez Taverna (Argentina).