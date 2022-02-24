Tens gather in front of Ukraine's Embassy in support of Ukrainian people

Tens of persons have gathered on Thursday evening in front of the headquarters of the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest to show their support for the Ukrainian people.

People of all ages are standing quietly, holding heart-shaped drawings in the colours of the Ukrainian flag and displaying banners with messages such as "Solidary with the people of Ukraine - No War" or "By Ukraine's Side."

Russia launched early Thursday morning a wide - land, air and naval - invasion against Ukraine, the biggest attack of a state against another state in Europe after the Second World War, Agerpres.ro informs.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the cessation of the diplomatic relations with Russia.

In the context of the situation in Ukraine, several countries, Romania included, invoked article 4 of the NATO Treaty, which provides immediate consultations among allies, and which applies when one of the allied countries feels threatened.