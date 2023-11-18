The first leader of PNL who is willing to ally with AUR: 'I do not rule out any alliance to sweep away PSD from the county'

The PNL County President in Valcea, Deputy Cristian Buican, stated on Friday that he does not rule out the possibility of forming alliances with other political formations, including AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), for next year's local elections. One of the objectives of Valcea liberals is to "sweep away the red plague" from the county.

"The National Liberal Party decided in Sinaia, at the National Political Bureau, that it will go alone in all next year's elections. At the local level, we can form alliances to overthrow this clique established by Rădulescu (Constantin, the leader of PSD branch and president of the County Council) in Valcea County. This is an objective of the National Liberal Party. I do not exclude any alliance, you should know, to sweep away the red plague from Valcea County, to remove this plague that kept our county in the last place regarding investments, average salary, where theft from public institutions is a daily occurrence. This will be a godsend for Valcea County at that moment," said the leader of PNL Vâlcea in a press conference.

Deputy Cristian Buican also mentioned that Nicolae Ciuca could be the possible PNL candidate for the position of President of Romania, as the former prime minister has a quite positive image among the liberals, including those in Valcea.

"In the studies conducted by the National Liberal Party, which have not been published, Mr. President Ciuca has quite good notoriety, and a very good appreciation from those who know him, so he qualifies as a potential candidate for the Presidency of Romania on behalf of the PNL. Know that we conduct studies that we use and do not necessarily make them public. We have also conducted such studies in Valcea, and Mr. Ciuca is very well positioned in Valcea County... Very well. Not better than any of the candidates included in the survey, but better than many," added the leader of PNL Valcea.