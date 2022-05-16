Three-month interbank offered rate reaches 5.52 pct per annum

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which is used for pricing floating rate consumer loans in RON, climbed on Thursday to 5.52% per annum, from 5.50%, the value on Friday, according to information published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

A higher level was recorded on March 7, 2013, when it reached 5.56% per annum.At the start of 2020, the three-month ROBOR was 3.19% per annum, and at the start of 2021 it was 1.98%.The 6-month index, used for pricing floating rate mortgage loans rose to 5.71% per annum, from 5.65% on Friday, and the 12-month ROBOR rose to 5.94% per annum from 5.86% per annum previously.As regards the reference index for consumer loans (IRCC), regulated by Emergency ordinance (OUG) 19/2019, it is 1.86 ppa, calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from 1.17 ppa three months ago. AGERPRES