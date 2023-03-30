Transelectrica has completed refurbishment of Iaz Transformer Station, a 62 million RON investment

Transelectrica SA National Electric Power Transport Company has completed the process of upgrading the 220/110 kV Iaz Transformer Station (Caras-Severin county), in operation since 1975, with an investment of approximately RON 62 million, from its own funds.

The works were executed by the Siemens Energy SRL - Electrogrup SA Association, in 46 months, and provided for the replacement of the existing equipment with state-of-the-art equipment and technologies and bringing the installations to a level of safety and reliability corresponding to the area, contributing to the increase of the quality of the electricity transport service, the quoted source states.

The Iaz station was equipped with new equipment that increased the degree of efficiency of the exploitation activity and reduced the specific energy consumption and polluting emissions in accordance with the related legislative provisions and the general energy regulations imposed by the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE).

The Iaz 220/110 kV Transformer Electric Station represents a connection node within the SEN through the connected 220 kV lines, being an important objective for the operation of the power system and for the supply of electricity in the western part of the country, the release states.

The company is running a 10-year network development plan, approved for the period 2022-2031, which includes an extensive investment program, worth approximately 7.1 billion RON.

Currently, 59 electrical transformation stations managed by the national transport operator are modernized and re-engineered, 14 are being re-engineered, and another 8 stations are going to enter the first re-engineering process, in the next period.

Compania Nationala de Transport al Energei Electrice Transelectrica SA manages and operates a network of over 9,000 kilometers of high-voltage overhead power lines (400 kV, 220 kV and 110 kV) and 81 electrical transformation stations throughout the country.AGERPRES