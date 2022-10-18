Transport Minister Grindeanu: Romania deserves to be in Schengen, has met all criteria for many years

Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu stated on Tuesday that Romania deserves to join the Schengen area because it has met all the necessary criteria for many years, told Agerpres.

When asked how he sees the fact that the European Parliament passed the resolution regarding Bulgaria's and Romania's accession to Schengen, but the Netherlands abstained from voting, Grindeanu said "I believe that it is a signal [the adoption of the resolution] and I hail it and I'm glad that this resolution which started from the Socialists Group has passed. It is an important step. I know very well from the Interior Minister that in the upcoming period there are several essential points which we must achieve, I believe that last week's assessment made by the experts regarding our technical capability came out very well. Moreover, there is the JHA Council [Justice and Home Affairs Council], the Interior Minister will go in the coming period to support the cause."

He mentioned that he stays optimistic regarding Romania joining Schengen and doesn't change his view.

"Romania deserves to be in Schengen. Romania has met all these criteria for many years and we should be there. Over the past seven years there have been teams of experts who came to see, on punctual area, if we meet these criteria. We must be there and efforts are put in and you have to acknowledge them. It would be a recognition of our state within the European Union," Grindeanu stated at the Palace of Parliament.