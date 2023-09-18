Two more planes loaded with relief items leave for Libya

Two more planes loaded with relief items left Romania on Monday for Libya, a country affected by the Mediterranean storm Daniel, the Department for Emergency Situations announced.

"Romania, in solidarity in the face of the tragedy caused by the Mediterranean storm Daniel, continues to provide significant support to the State of Libya. Today, two more planes took off from the 90th Airlift Base "Commander Aviator Gheorghe Banciulescu" to Benghazi, Libya. These planes carried essential relief items for survivors of the catastrophic floods that hit Libya, including blankets, pillows, pillowcases, tents, mattresses, water and canned vegetables. All of these were carefully wrapped in pallets and prepared, with a total weight of 8.5 tonnes per plane," the DSU said on its Facebook page.

The DSU underlines that "this gesture of solidarity demonstrates Romania's commitment to helping the Libyan people in these trying times and to contribute to the reconstruction efforts of the communities affected by this tragedy".