Two persons - one employee in Ministry and one diplomat in Vienna Embassy confirmed with COVID-19

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentions that Wednesday one employee in the MAE headquarters was confirmed positive with COVID-19.

"The infected person is the only confirmed case following testing of direct contacts of the case mentioned on September 16," MAE shows, in a release sent on Friday to AGERPRES.

At the same time, MAE also informs that a diplomat with the Romanian Embassy in Vienna was confirmed positive.

"In both cases, all the measures imposed in relation to the competent authorities, as well as protection measures for the rest of the collective were conducted in emergency regime," the release also says.

