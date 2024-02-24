UKRAINE - TWO YEARS OF WAR/Defense minister: We'll stand by Ukraine as long as it takes

Romania will stand by Ukraine as long as it takes, National Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said on Saturday in a message conveyed on the two-year anniversary of the start of the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

"On the morning of February 24, 2022, Ukraine, a sovereign and independent state in the heart of Europe, was brutally attacked by the Russian Federation, in total disregard for international law. The horrors and tragedies of war, which seemed forever closed in history books, have returned to the mentality of the contemporary world. Regrettably, two years after the start of Russia's war of aggression, the Ukrainians are still living the tragedy of seeing entire local communities shattered and fellow citizens falling victims to cynical attacks. Russian missiles and drones indiscriminately hit not only military targets, but also residential areas and elements of civilian infrastructure, causing lots of casualties among the military and the civilian population, and hard to quantify losses. In frequent instances, these attacks occurred very close to us, as they were aimed at the Ukrainian Danube ports," DefMin Tilvar said in the message released by the Defense Ministry's Press Office.

In the face of this historical injustice, the democratic world did not remain indifferent and understood that this conflict is not just about the survival of Ukraine, but also about the security of the entire Europe and the stability of the international architecture, and the global support provided to Kyiv was massive, effective and prompt along all the necessary dimensions, producing significant effects in the conflict equation, the message further reads."Romania is part of these efforts, and has stood with the Ukrainian people since the first day of the war. Our aid was channeled in multiple directions and was offered generously, at the time and in the form required by our neighbors and friends. We are ready to help further, we are part of the initiatives established under the auspices of NATO, the European Union, or through cooperation between states. We support the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine, which ensures the training of a significant number of Ukrainian soldiers. We are also part of the Contact Group for support to Ukraine, coordinated by the US. Furthermore, we are ready to receive in the coming months Ukrainian pilots who will begin training at the F-16 pilot training hub in Fetesti," the Defense minister emphasized.He notes that "Russia's aggression against Ukraine reminds us that peace and freedom are not given to us forever and that their preservation is done with blood and sacrifices.""As a country close to this war, Romania has learned many lessons in these two years. Once again, it has been proven that security is a prerequisite for stability and economic prosperity. We must invest in defense, and this is a reality. Romania is doing this, and not just since recent. We have a substantial defense budget. The National Defense Ministry has over 60 endowment programs underway, for all our military branches. We are continuously working to change the legislation in order to respond to the new security realities, and we are a strong voice at the NATO table and within the European Union, where we firmly promote our national interests. Two years after the start of the war of aggression against Ukraine, our thoughts turn in the first place to the victims of the Russian attacks, to whom we pay a pious tribute," the Defense minister added, also conveying admiration and respect to the soldiers of the Ukrainian Army."We bow to their courage and heroism proven in a confrontation fought with courage and determination against a treacherous enemy who despises human values. We cannot predict the outcome of this war, but we can be sure that we will stand by Ukraine as long as it takes. In the face of the threats posed by Russia to regional and European security, it is essential that we remain united and in solidarity, and continue to support the just cause of Ukraine while at the same time investing in our own security. Through our collective efforts to strengthen the defense and deterrence posture, especially here, on the eastern flank of the Alliance, and through our unconditional commitment to democratic values we can help maintain peace and security throughout the region, on the continent and in the world. Each of us must renew their commitment to democracy, respect for human rights and the support of a rule-based international system. That's the only way we can help Ukraine and only thus can we protect our own citizens and the Allied territory," Angel Tilvar concluded.