UNESCO monuments, included in campaign dedicated to volunteers for protection of historical values

The projects and programs carried out by the Hunedoara County Council (CJ) for the protection and promotion of historical monuments in the county, included in the UNESCO heritage, were presented on Monday to several volunteers, from eight countries, including Romania, enrolled in the International School for Heritage, Culture and Art Constantin Brancusi, organized under the patronage of the National Commission of Romania for UNESCO.

The 31 young people, between the ages of 18 and 32, visited the UNESCO sites in the county for three days, and on Monday they met with the leadership of the Hunedoara District Court.

The UNESCO heritage of Hunedoara was included, this year, in the UNESCO international campaign dedicated to volunteers interested in protecting and promoting the historical values of the world. Starting from Saturday, July 1, the volunteers got familiar with the objectives of Hunedoara County, registered on the UNESCO world heritage list, during the research and documentation workshops, as well as the field visits scheduled by the organizers.

"The meeting with the organizers, with the representatives of the National Institute of Heritage and with the young volunteers was beneficial to both parties. I spoke to them about the importance of the heritage we own, about the achievements and projects so far in terms of protecting the Dacian citadels registered on the UNESCO list, about the intentions we have regarding their enhancement, as well as about the care we take for all the historical monuments we own on the territory of Hunedoara County. I also believe that following this working visit, the young volunteers will - they have charged the positive energy of these places and will become real promoters of the rich historical heritage that we have in Hunedoara county," declared the chairman of Hunedoara County Council (CJ), Laurentiu Nistor.

The young volunteers present in this program were selected by the Maria Foundation for UNESCO to participate in the seminars and field visits that are taking place for the second time in Romania and include, for the first time, the county of Hunedoara.

The most important monuments in Hunedoara county included in the UNESCO List are the Dacian fortresses in the Orastie Mountains, among them the former capital of Dacia, Sarmizegetusa Regia. A conservation, restoration and enhancement project of the UNESCO archaeological site is underway here, the value of the funding obtained by CJ Hunedoara through Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) being 11.2 million RON.AGERPRES