USR's Barna: USR will challenge draft budget law with CCR

USR (Save Romania Union) will challenge the draft state budget law for next year with the Constitutional Court, vice-chair Dan Barna informed on Thursday.

"It is a budget (...) that approved the extremists' modifications and that did not approve a single modification from USR. USR is currently the only democratic opposition in Romania. We will attack this budget with CCR because it is a budget that discriminates against Romanians and supports only the majority that voted PSD or PNL," Barna told the joint plenary sitting of Parliament.