 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

USR's Barna: USR will challenge draft budget law with CCR

Facebook
Dan Barna

USR (Save Romania Union) will challenge the draft state budget law for next year with the Constitutional Court, vice-chair Dan Barna informed on Thursday.

"It is a budget (...) that approved the extremists' modifications and that did not approve a single modification from USR. USR is currently the only democratic opposition in Romania. We will attack this budget with CCR because it is a budget that discriminates against Romanians and supports only the majority that voted PSD or PNL," Barna told the joint plenary sitting of Parliament.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.