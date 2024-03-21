Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Victor Cornea qualifies to semifinals of doubles event in Murcia tennis challenger tournament

Facebook
victor cornea

The Romanian-French pair Victor Cornea/Theo Arribage qualified on Thursday to the semifinals of the challenger tournament in Murcia (Spain), with total prizes of 74,825 euros, after defeating the pair Jan Choinski (Great Britain)/Denis Evseev (Kazakhstan) 7-5, 6-3, told Agerpres.

The main seeds won after 64 minutes, in which they managed 6 aces.

Cornea and Arribage secured a cheque for 1,480 euros and 30 ATP points in doubles.

In the semifinals, the Romanian-French couple will play against the pair Luca Margaroli (Switzerland)/Santiago Rodriguez Taverna (Argentina).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.