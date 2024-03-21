Victor Cornea qualifies to semifinals of doubles event in Murcia tennis challenger tournament

The Romanian-French pair Victor Cornea/Theo Arribage qualified on Thursday to the semifinals of the challenger tournament in Murcia (Spain), with total prizes of 74,825 euros, after defeating the pair Jan Choinski (Great Britain)/Denis Evseev (Kazakhstan) 7-5, 6-3, told Agerpres.

The main seeds won after 64 minutes, in which they managed 6 aces.

Cornea and Arribage secured a cheque for 1,480 euros and 30 ATP points in doubles.

In the semifinals, the Romanian-French couple will play against the pair Luca Margaroli (Switzerland)/Santiago Rodriguez Taverna (Argentina).