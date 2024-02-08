Subscription modal logo Premium

Victor Cornea through to Cordoba Open men's doubles quarterfinal

www.wikiwand.com
ATP 500

The men's tennis pairing of Romanian Victor Vlad Cornea and Austrian Philipp Oswald advanced on Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the 562,345-dollar ATP 250 tournament in Cordoba (Argentina), after defeating the Argentinean pairing Guido Andreozzi/Guillermo Duran 7-6 (7/5), 7-5.

Cornea and his partner clinched the victory in one hour and 51 minutes, during which time they fired 6 aces, while the South Americans made 5 double faults. Cornea and Oswald kept rock solid on their serve throughout the match, saving all three break points they faced and achieving the only break of the encounter.

The Romanian-Austrian pairing secured 5,210 dollars in prize money and 45 ATP doubles points, and are next to play second-seeded Frenchmen Sadio Doumbia - Fabien Reboul.

