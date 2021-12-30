Vilceanu: Gov't completed all milestones it had to tick for December 2021 in the application of PNRR

The Government has ticked all the milestones that Romania still had to reach for December 2021 in the application of the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR), the Minister of European Investments and Projects, Dan Vilceanu announced after the Government meeting. He mentioned that the Executive adopted in Thursday's meeting the Emergency Ordinance on the Water Supply and Sewerage Service Law and the Railway Infrastructure Development Strategy 2021-2025.

He said that the talks on the PNRR's renegotiations had been resolved and that there were still three milestones to be met, but not by the Government, but by the agreement between the EBRD and the European Investment Fund.

He explained that the Executive had seven milestones to tick in Thursday's meeting.

"Today we had seven milestones that we closed and here I refer to the emergency ordinance on water supply and sewerage service Law, Law no. 241 of 2006, Railway Infrastructure Development Strategy 2021-2025. (...) Also today we operationalized the group (...) from the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization and we adopted the Government decision on approving the cyber security strategy. The memorandum on financing agreement on the financing agreement between the European Investment Fund and the Government of Romania for the creation of the venture capital fund was also adopted today," added Vilceanu.

Vilceanu also said that the government decision regarding school dropout was also adopted, and the Minister of Education issued the order regarding the criteria.

He also stated that a few days ago, the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity published in the Official Journal the Order on the Working Committee on Amendments and a New Law on Pensions, and the Ministry of Health published the order on the prioritization criteria for the permanence center, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Also, six other objectives have already been achieved and here I make a brief review, the entry into force of the law on 5G network security, the Reform Implementation Unit at the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization, cash registers at the Ministry of Finance, Tax Authority - ANAF and also the Government Ordinance on the financial flows in PNRR and, at the Ministry of Justice, the entry into force of the Government Decision on the Anticorruption Strategy," added Vilceanu.

He said that these are 21 milestones that Romania had to tick by the end of the year.

"I would like to make a clarification regarding the contracting of the consulting for the Pension Law: a memorandum was adopted at the last meeting, which clearly specifies the timetable for contacting this consulting. Basically, through that memorandum we assumed within the Government that the consulting will be contacted with the World Bank," said Vilceanu.